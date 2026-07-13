European Partnership Flight - Albania strengthens regional airbase operations through multinational collaboration

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow | TIRANA, Albania – Members of the European Partnership Flight conference prepare for their scenario discussions at Tirana, Albania, July 17, 2026. Participants broke out in three groups to complete scenarios based on air base defense, air base development and air base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow) see less | View Image Page

TIRANA, Albania — More than 60 military members from six nations gathered in Tirana, Albania, for the European Partnership Flight Air Base Operations and Development Conference, 13 – 17 July, focused on strengthening regional air power through shared expertise and collaboration.

Hosted by the Albanian Ministry of Defense in partnership with U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa, the conference brought together military professionals from the Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and the U.S. to exchange best practices and enhance interoperability across critical air base functions.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in presentations, demonstrations and small-group discussions covering topics including airfield management, base defense, logistics and supply chain operations, aircraft rescue and firefighting, communications, integrated air base air defense, expeditionary site surveys and command and control. The conference also included a visit to Kuçovë Air Base, where attendees participated in a base tour and collaborative discussions with Albanian counterparts.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Zimmer, Headquarters USAFE-AFAFRICA/A5I Eastern Europe branch chief for international affairs and senior Air Force representative for EFP, emphasized that effective airpower begins on the ground.

"A military air base is not just a runway or a depot. It is a highly active weapons system," Zimmer said. "When [it] runs efficiently with fast refueling, strong security, quick maintenance and clear communications, it becomes a launchpad for immediate action."

The EPF conference serves as USAFE-AFAFRICA's premier air-centric engagement designed to build regional capability through subject matter expert exchanges. By fostering technical collaboration and operational dialogue, the conference helps participating nations develop the military capability, capacity and mutual confidence necessary to strengthen collective defense and enhance regional security.

“Our greatest strength lies in our ability to work as one team,” said Brig. Gen. Edmond Voci, Air Force of the Republic of Albania commander. “Sharing knowledge, learning from one another, and building the trust that enables us to operate seamlessly whenever and wherever we are called upon.”

The conference also encouraged participants to build lasting professional relationships that extend beyond the classroom. Through bilateral and multilateral discussions, attendees shared lessons learned, identified common challenges and explored solutions that improve operational readiness across Allied and partner air forces.

As security challenges continue to evolve across Europe, engagements like the European Partnership Flight reinforce a shared commitment to readiness and interoperability while ensuring Allied and partner nations remain prepared to operate together whenever and wherever needed.