TIRANA, Albania – Military members from six countries attend a European Partnership Flight conference in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. Structured around focused presentations and small-group discussions, the event facilitates critical bilateral and multilateral dialogue on core airbase operations, including base defense, logistics, airfield management, and command and control.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 07:37
|Photo ID:
|9807335
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-IT949-1039
|Resolution:
|8256x3840
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.