European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – Albanian Air Force Col. Oritan Durmishaj, Kuçovë Air Base commander provides a historical briefing to members of the European Partnership Flight - Tirana, sharing the evolution of Albania's air force and its journey toward greater integration with NATO partners at Kuçovë Air Base, Albania, July 15, 2026. During the tour, participants examined historic aircraft while discussing the evolution of airpower and the importance of adapting to today's security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)