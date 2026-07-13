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    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

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    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base

    ALBANIA

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – Albanian Air Force Col. Oritan Durmishaj, Kuçovë Air Base commander provides a historical briefing to members of the European Partnership Flight - Tirana, sharing the evolution of Albania's air force and its journey toward greater integration with NATO partners at Kuçovë Air Base, Albania, July 15, 2026. During the tour, participants examined historic aircraft while discussing the evolution of airpower and the importance of adapting to today's security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 07:18
    Photo ID: 9813610
    VIRIN: 260715-F-IT949-1213
    Resolution: 7127x5242
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: AL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base
    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base
    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base
    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base

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    European Partnership Flight
    Republic of Albania (Albania)

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