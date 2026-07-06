European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana

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TIRANA, Albania – Brig. Gen. Edmond Voci, Air Force of the Republic of Albania commander gives opening remarks prior to the start of the European Partnership Flight conference in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. By sharing technical expertise and aligning operational best practices, the U.S. and our regional partners are building the foundational military capability, capacity, and mutual confidence required to lead conventional defense efforts.