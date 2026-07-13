KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – Military members of the European Partnership Flight – Tirana, toured Kuçovë Air Base’s MiG aircraft graveyard in Albania, July 15, 2026. Rows of retired MiG aircraft serve as a visual reminder of Albania's Cold War-era air force and the country's continued transformation as a NATO Ally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9813612
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-IT949-1416
|Resolution:
|6565x3759
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|AL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.