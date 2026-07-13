European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base

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KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – Military members of the European Partnership Flight – Tirana, toured Kuçovë Air Base’s MiG aircraft graveyard in Albania, July 15, 2026. Rows of retired MiG aircraft serve as a visual reminder of Albania's Cold War-era air force and the country's continued transformation as a NATO Ally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)