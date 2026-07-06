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    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana [Image 4 of 5]

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    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    TIRANA, Albania – Albania air force Lt. Fabio Talushllari, air traffic controller, introduces himself during a European Partnership Flight conference in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. By sharing technical expertise and aligning operational best practices, the U.S. and regional partners are building the foundational military capability, capacity, and mutual confidence required to lead conventional defense efforts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 07:37
    Photo ID: 9807354
    VIRIN: 260713-F-IT949-1234
    Resolution: 6460x4998
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana

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