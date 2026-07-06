European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana

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TIRANA, Albania – Albania air force Lt. Fabio Talushllari, air traffic controller, introduces himself during a European Partnership Flight conference in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. By sharing technical expertise and aligning operational best practices, the U.S. and regional partners are building the foundational military capability, capacity, and mutual confidence required to lead conventional defense efforts.