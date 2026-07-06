TIRANA, Albania – Military members from six countries pose for a group photo during a European Partnership Flight conference in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. The collaborative exchange serves to cultivate participants into informed advocates who will champion operational readiness, maximize warfighting effectiveness, and ensure a lasting strategic advantage.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 07:37
|Photo ID:
|9807341
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-IT949-1163
|Resolution:
|7123x5504
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.