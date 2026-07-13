643rd Military Police Company Returns Home following yearlong deployment to U.S. Southern Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

Approximately 100 soldiers assigned to the Connecticut Army National Guard’s 643rd Military Police Company returned home from deployment at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, July 11, 2026.



These soldiers were deployed for nearly a year to the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility where they provided a wide array of Military Police support.



"These Soldiers answered the call as each Connecticut Guardsman stands ready to do” said Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard. “They stepped away from ordinary life, from family dinners, school day mornings, and all the small routines that hold a household together, to serve their country in a distant region of the world. Today, they take their first steps back on Connecticut soil. We are all very grateful that they have arrived home safely after a job well done."



The 643rd touched down at Bradley and were immediately met by their loved ones on the tarmac with signs, flowers, and the unbridled excitement of returning home to their loved ones.



“When you’re away for that long, home becomes almost a distant memory sometimes,” said Staff Sgt. Noah Mayes. “So, when you come back and you get all those memories rushing back to you of your family, friends, and all the things that you cherish, it just makes it that much more sweet.”



Despite being away from home for such an extended period of time, the Soldiers of the 643rd returned with knowledge and experience that will benefit them as they return to their civilian careers, school, and homelife.



“A lot of these soldiers, some of them came straight out of high school, some of them came straight out of college, and these are kids stepping into adulthood and they took on a huge responsibility choosing to join the military,” said Mayes. “But what an investment, because they went on this mission, they served their country, but they came back stronger, smarter, and more money in their pocket.”



And now that they’re back in the United States, they’re looking forward to the little tastes of home that they missed while they were away.



“I’m going to relax, hang out as a family, and just enjoy life,” said Capt. Jason Joseph.