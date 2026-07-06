Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company

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Soldiers assigned to 643rd Military Police Company, Connecticut National Guard, preceded by their guidon bearer, disembark an aircraft at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, to return home from their deployment, July 11, 2026. Their families and friends welcomed them back with smiles, hugs and decorated signs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Griffen)