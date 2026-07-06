Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company

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Connecticut National Guard senior leaders greet Soldiers assigned to 643rd Military Police Company as they disembark an aircraft at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, July 11, 2026. The unit completed a mission supporting U.S. Southern Command for nearly a year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Griffen)