The guidon bearer for 643rd Military Police Company, Connecticut National Guard, poses for a photo with his family after returning from deployment at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, July 11, 2026. At their welcome home ceremony, a large crowd of families and friends gathered at the base’s flight line so they could greet their returning Soldiers as soon as they disembarked their aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9806560
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-GN091-6731
|Resolution:
|3820x5730
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company [Image 5 of 5], by SSG William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.