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    Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company [Image 3 of 5]

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    Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company

    EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Griffen 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    The guidon bearer for 643rd Military Police Company, Connecticut National Guard, poses for a photo with his family after returning from deployment at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, July 11, 2026. At their welcome home ceremony, a large crowd of families and friends gathered at the base’s flight line so they could greet their returning Soldiers as soon as they disembarked their aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Griffen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 10:40
    Photo ID: 9806560
    VIRIN: 260711-A-GN091-6731
    Resolution: 3820x5730
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company [Image 5 of 5], by SSG William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company
    Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company
    Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company
    Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company
    Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company

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    Connecticut National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    Connecticut's Home Team

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