Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company

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Connecticut National Guard Soldier assigned to 643rd Military Police Company, reunites with his family after returning from deployment at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, July 11, 2026. The 643rd Military Police Company Soldiers returned home after a nearly year long deployment supporting U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Griffen)