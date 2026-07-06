Familes and Friends welcome the 643rd Military Police Company

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the Adjutant General of Connecticut National Guard, greets Soldiers assigned to 643rd Military Police Company as they disembark an aircraft at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, July 11, 2026. The Adjutant General and other senior leaders were the first to shake hands with troops as they returned home from their deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Griffen)