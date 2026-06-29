From Wartime Innovation to Elite Military Instruction: The Evolution of the Small Arms Firing School and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Enduring Role

Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers take charge of SAFS instruction in 1965, marking a new era in training excellence. (Photo courtesy of the Civilian Marksmanship Program.) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PERRY, Ohio — The Small Arms Firing School (SAFS), a cornerstone of America’s marksmanship heritage hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program, has evolved over more than a century from a wartime training response to a premier instructional program that is now strongly influenced by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU).

Conducted each summer as part of the National Rifle and Pistol Matches—which draw more than 4,000 participants annually—SAFS provides hands-on, entry-level marksmanship instruction to roughly 700 students each year, making it one of the largest and most influential marksmanship training events in the United States.

Its long history reflects the nation’s enduring commitment to developing skilled, confident and competitive marksmen across both military and civilian communities.

SAFS Is Born: A 1918 Response to Warfighter Needs

The origins of SAFS trace back to April 15, 1918, when acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Peyton March ordered the establishment of “The Small Arms Firing School for the Instruction of Officers and Enlisted Men in Rifle and Pistol Shooting.”

Created during World War I, the school addressed War Department concerns that existing National Match programs lacked the rigorous, standardized training required for rapidly expanding wartime forces. The National Rifle Association was tasked by the Army’s Ordnance Department to select SAFS instructors, ensuring the highest levels of expertise.

Leadership of the new school fell to Lt. Col. Morton C. Mumma, an experienced marksmanship instructor whose methods dated back to 1909.

Later that year, SAFS proved so influential that Congress appropriated $10 million to establish an Infantry School of Arms at Fort Benning, modeled directly on SAFS training principles.

Interwar and WWII Expansion: Camp Perry’s Growing Role

Between World War I and World War II, Camp Perry grew into a major center for marksmanship development, serving as both a training ground for officers and a hub for firearms instruction. Its ranges and infrastructure supported the continued expansion of SAFS programs during these decades.

The USAMU Begins: A New Era of Excellence (1956)

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit was created in 1956 at Fort Benning by order of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Its mission was ambitious:

Win international shooting competitions

Improve Army‑wide marksmanship

Advance small‑arms training methodology

Set training standards and develop doctrine

These capabilities positioned the USAMU to become the natural successor to lead SAFS as the Army modernized its training approach.

A Critical Turning Point: USAMU Takes Over SAFS (Circa 1965)

In a personal note shared by Gary Anderson, two‑time Olympic gold medalist and USAMU alumnus, a key historical detail emerges.

Based on an email exchange with Col. Mackenzie, USAMU Executive Officer, in February 2005, Anderson recorded: “2005 will mark 40 years since USAMU took over the SAFS mission from the Infantry School.”

This marks approximately 1965 as the year USAMU formally assumed primary responsibility for SAFS operations — a pivotal transition not captured in earlier published sources, but firmly preserved in USAMU and competitor community memory.

Public Documentation Begins: USAMU Leading SAFS by 1977

The earliest published record confirming USAMU’s operational leadership appears in 1977, when smallbore and pistol clinics at the National Matches were conducted by USAMU instructors as part of the expanded SAFS program. This aligns with Anderson’s note, showing that by 1977 USAMU was already well established as the lead SAFS instructional body.

Decades of Growth, Professionalization, and Leadership

By the early 21st century, USAMU’s leadership in SAFS had become firmly established. Civilian Marksmanship Program records from 2012 onward consistently identify USAMU as the primary instructional arm of SAFS.

Today, SAFS instruction at Camp Perry is a joint, multi-service effort. During hands-on range training, USAMU Soldiers are supported by personnel from the CMP, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and Reserve and National Guard components from across the services.

This collaborative approach ensures a high instructor-to-student ratio and brings together a wide range of operational and competitive shooting expertise. The teamwork between active-duty Soldiers, other servicemembers, reservists, guardsmen and CMP civilians strengthens the instructional experience for all participants and reflects a shared national investment in marksmanship excellence.

Today: USAMU as the Premier SAFS Training Authority

USAMU remains the principal instructional force behind SAFS each summer at Camp Perry, with some additional SAFS assistance throughout the year at various other SAFS locations.

At this stage in SAFS evolution, Lt. Col. Chris Thielenhaus, commander of the USAMU, affirms the importance of the unit’s role.

“The Small Arms Firing Schools at Camp Perry serve as a vital opportunity for Army Marksmanship Unit Shooter-Instructors to give back to the American public. Led by some of the most accomplished competitive shooters within the Department of War, these schools provide hands-on training to civilian competitors, empowering them to elevate their skills to new heights,” said Thielenhaus.

Modern SAFS courses now integrate competitive marksmanship techniques, hands‑on coaching, safe firearms handling, and real‑time feedback. Thousands of participants annually benefit from instruction delivered by Soldiers who compete — and win — at the highest national and international levels.

A Legacy of Excellence

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Ramon M. Dang, senior enlisted leader of the USAMU, underscores the shared impact of SAFS on both Soldiers and the public.

“This experience is not only enriching for the instructors but also for the civilian participants, making it one of the rare occasions each year when the Army Marksmanship Unit has the chance to engage in training with this group.”

From its origin as a World War I training initiative to its modern status as a premier national marksmanship school, SAFS has continually adapted to the needs of the nation.

The USAMU’s assumption of SAFS responsibilities around 1965 marked the beginning of a new era—one defined by elite skill, instructional rigor and a commitment to excellence that continues to this day.

More than a century after its creation, SAFS remains a living example of America’s dedication to marksmanship, military readiness and the enduring partnership between the U.S. Army, the CMP and the civilian shooting community.