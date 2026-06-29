Date Taken: 07.02.2026 Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:02 Category: Package Video ID: 1013325 VIRIN: 260702-A-ZG886-4209 Filename: DOD_111816428 Length: 00:01:55 Location: CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US Hometown: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Legacy of Precision — A Century of the Small Arms Firing School and the Rise of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.