A century after its creation, the Small Arms Firing School continues to elevate America’s marksmanship— now lead by USAMU Soldiers who bring world‑class skill, hands‑on coaching and a legacy of excellence to every student. (Historic photos are courtesy of the Civilian Marksmanship Program)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 12:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013325
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-ZG886-4209
|Filename:
|DOD_111816428
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
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|0
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This work, Legacy of Precision — A Century of the Small Arms Firing School and the Rise of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Wartime Innovation to Elite Military Instruction: The Evolution of the Small Arms Firing School and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Enduring Role
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