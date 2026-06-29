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    Legacy of Precision — A Century of the Small Arms Firing School and the Rise of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

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    CAMP PERRY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    A century after its creation, the Small Arms Firing School continues to elevate America’s marksmanship— now lead by USAMU Soldiers who bring world‑class skill, hands‑on coaching and a legacy of excellence to every student. (Historic photos are courtesy of the Civilian Marksmanship Program)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013325
    VIRIN: 260702-A-ZG886-4209
    Filename: DOD_111816428
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

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    marksmanship training
    Camp Perry Ohio
    SAFS
    Small Arms Firing School

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