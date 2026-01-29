U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Annually Hosts Marksmanship Course in Ohio

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit annually leads the Rifle Small Arms Firing School at Camp Perry, Ohio in July. The Rifle SAFS is part of the Civilian Marksmanship Program's National Rifle Matches and is open to the public. The USAMU Service Rifle Team provides attendees with both safety information and marksmanship fundamentals.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994498
|VIRIN:
|240728-A-ZG886-3298
|Filename:
|DOD_111503835
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
