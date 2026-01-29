(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Annually Hosts Marksmanship Course in Ohio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PERRY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit annually leads the Rifle Small Arms Firing School at Camp Perry, Ohio in July. The Rifle SAFS is part of the Civilian Marksmanship Program's National Rifle Matches and is open to the public. The USAMU Service Rifle Team provides attendees with both safety information and marksmanship fundamentals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994498
    VIRIN: 240728-A-ZG886-3298
    Filename: DOD_111503835
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Annually Hosts Marksmanship Course in Ohio, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rifle marksmanship
    SAFS
    Small Arms Firing School
    0931 Marksmanship Instructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video