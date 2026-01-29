U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Annually Hosts Marksmanship Course in Ohio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit annually leads the Rifle Small Arms Firing School at Camp Perry, Ohio in July. The Rifle SAFS is part of the Civilian Marksmanship Program's National Rifle Matches and is open to the public. The USAMU Service Rifle Team provides attendees with both safety information and marksmanship fundamentals.