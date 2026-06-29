This shirt marks the historic moment—1965—when U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit officially took charge of Small Arms Firing School training at Camp Perry, Ohio. (Photo courtesy of the Civilian Marksmanship Unit)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9788668
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-ZG886-4032
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU: The Modern Backbone of SAFS — Inside the Evolution of America’s Marksmanship Tradition [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Wartime Innovation to Elite Military Instruction: The Evolution of the Small Arms Firing School and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Enduring Role
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