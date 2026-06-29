Date Taken: 07.02.2026 Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:02 Photo ID: 9788676 VIRIN: 260702-A-ZG886-2266 Resolution: 3228x3998 Size: 2.01 MB Location: CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US

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This work, USAMU Leads SAFS in 1965 [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.