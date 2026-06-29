U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers take charge of SAFS instruction in 1965, marking a new era in training excellence. (Photo courtesy of the Civilian Marksmanship Program.)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9788676
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-ZG886-2266
|Resolution:
|3228x3998
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU Leads SAFS in 1965 [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Wartime Innovation to Elite Military Instruction: The Evolution of the Small Arms Firing School and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Enduring Role
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