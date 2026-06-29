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    Smallbore Small Arms Firing School -1962 [Image 1 of 6]

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    Smallbore Small Arms Firing School -1962

    CAMP PERRY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    This 1962 archive photo shows the opening ceremony for the Smallbore Small Arms Firing School at Camp Perry, Ohio. U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers took charge of SAFS instruction in 1965, marking a new era in training excellence. (Photo courtesy of the Civilian Marksmanship Program.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9788704
    VIRIN: 260702-A-ZG886-1278
    Resolution: 6600x5100
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Smallbore Small Arms Firing School -1962 [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SAFS
    Small Arms Firing School

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