This 1962 archive photo shows the opening ceremony for the Smallbore Small Arms Firing School at Camp Perry, Ohio. U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers took charge of SAFS instruction in 1965, marking a new era in training excellence. (Photo courtesy of the Civilian Marksmanship Program.)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9788704
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-ZG886-1278
|Resolution:
|6600x5100
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Smallbore Small Arms Firing School -1962 [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Wartime Innovation to Elite Military Instruction: The Evolution of the Small Arms Firing School and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Enduring Role
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