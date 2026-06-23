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    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara | U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – Members of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Honor Guard gathered at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., for the annual Honor Guard Banquet on June 19, 2026.

    The event recognized outstanding performance across the unit, including the Ceremonial Guardsman of the Year recipients and the 13 Airmen inducted into the Order of the Praetorian.

    The Order of the Praetorian is a distinction awarded annually to the top 10 percent of Air and Space Force Honor Guard members in recognition of exceptional performance and sustained excellence in ceremonial service.

    During the banquet, leadership and peers celebrated the selected Airmen for their exceptional contributions to the ceremonial mission, which includes funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery, ceremonial support and drill team exhibition.

    The Air and Space Force Honor Guard continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, precision, and respect in support of ceremonial missions and by honoring those who have served.

    The Ceremonial Guardsman of the Year Award Recipients:

    Airman - Airman 1st Class Caleb McMullen Noncommissioned officer - Tech. Sgt. Ryan Sterzinger Senior noncommissioned officer - Master Sgt. Daniel Yuk

    The Order of the Praetorian Inductees:

    Master Sgt. Kenneth Barrows Master Sgt. Daniel Yuk Tech. Sgt. DeVonte Hentley Staff Sgt. Ronald Wilkey Senior Airman Reginald Pearson Senior Airman James Barnard Senior Airman Kaydn Cespedes-Rose Senior Airman Aidan Coffey Senior Airman Oliver Childers Senior Airman Colton Edwards Senior Airman Kristan Adams Senior Airman Zephrendae Buford Senior Airman Richard Miles

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:34
    Story ID: 568596
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet, by A1C Arlene Carrara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet
    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet
    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet
    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet
    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet
    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

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