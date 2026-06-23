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    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet [Image 1 of 5]

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    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

    JOING BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team
    members perform during the Air Force Honor Guard Banquet at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. The banquet was held to honor the Ceremonial Guardsman of the Year and the Order of the Praetorian inductees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene
    Carrara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9773448
    VIRIN: 260618-F-MS296-5780
    Resolution: 5166x3437
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: JOING BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Arlene Carrara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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