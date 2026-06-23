U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team
members perform during the Air Force Honor Guard Banquet at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. The banquet was held to honor the Ceremonial Guardsman of the Year and the Order of the Praetorian inductees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene
Carrara)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9773448
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-MS296-5780
|Resolution:
|5166x3437
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|JOING BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Arlene Carrara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet
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