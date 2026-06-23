Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

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U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

members perform during the Air Force Honor Guard Banquet at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. The banquet was held to honor the Ceremonial Guardsman of the Year and the Order of the Praetorian inductees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene

Carrara)