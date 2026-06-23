Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

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U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and 11th Wing command chief, right, present the Ceremonial Guardsman of the Year Award in the noncommissioned officer category to Tech. Sgt. Ryan Sterzinger, formal training ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. During the event, three ceremonial guardsmen were recognized individually for making the most significant contributions to military funeral honors and ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara)