(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and 11th Wing command chief, right, present the Ceremonial Guardsman of the Year Award in the noncommissioned officer category to Tech. Sgt. Ryan Sterzinger, formal training ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. During the event, three ceremonial guardsmen were recognized individually for making the most significant contributions to military funeral honors and ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9773441
    VIRIN: 260619-F-MS296-1001
    Resolution: 4200x2794
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet, by A1C Arlene Carrara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery