Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

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U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and 11th Wing command chief, right, present an Order of the Praetorian certificate to Senior Airman Kristan Adams, Pentagon Tours ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. Clark and Thompson recognized Adams and 12 others during an induction ceremony for the Order of the Praetorian, which honors the top 10 percent of ceremonial guardsmen each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara)