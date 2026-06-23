Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

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U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, left, observes as Master Sgt. Daniel Yuk, a memorial colors ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force

Honor Guard, signs his name in the Order of the Praetorian book at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. Historically, only 10 percent of Air and Space Force Honor Guard members have qualified for the Order of the Praetorian each year since its inception in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara)