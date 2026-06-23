Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

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U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Order of the Praetorian inductees and alumni pose for a photo at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. Historically, only 10 percent of Air and Space Force Honor Guard members have qualified for the Order of the Praetorian each year since its inception in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara)