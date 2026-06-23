Honor Guard recognizes top performers at annual banquet

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A praetorian helmet serves as table decor for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Banquet at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. The banquet recognized the Ceremonial Guardsmen of the Year and Order of the Praetorian inductees. Only 10 percent of Air and Space Force Honor Guard members have qualified for the Order of the Praetorian each year since its inception in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arlene Carrara)