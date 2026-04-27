U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii Your browser does not support the audio element.

TORII STATION, Japan -- Members of the U.S. Army community across Okinawa participated in the annual Naha Haarii, May 5, at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan.



Held during Golden Week, the dragon boat races gave Soldiers and Army civilians an opportunity to race alongside local teams in one of Okinawa’s oldest and most celebrated maritime traditions.



Dating back more than 600 years, Naha Haarii features traditional dragon boat races that honor Okinawa’s historic connection to the sea while bringing together communities from across the island.



This year, participants from the Army Ladies Dragon Boat Team and the Army Black Knights took part in the races alongside local organizations and community teams.



The Army Black Knights earned first place in Category A competition.



"It was so great to get out of the office for a bit and catch the dragon boat races,” said U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis, USAG Okinawa command sergeant major. “Seeing the local community and different military branches come together for a tradition that’s over 600 years old was truly amazing. You could really see the hard work and dedication all the teams put in out on the water.”



Naha Haarii is held annually in Naha and draws thousands of spectators each year for a weekend of races, cultural events, and community celebration.