The Army Ladies Dragon Boat team logo worn by a team member during the annual Naha Haarii at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, on May 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:51
|Photo ID:
|9664367
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-QC559-6677
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii [Image 12 of 12], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
No keywords found.