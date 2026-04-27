U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii

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From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jose Robles, 10th Support group operations sergeant major, and U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis, USAG Okinawa command sergeant major, congratulate members of the Army Black Knights following the win of their first heat during the Naha Haarii dragon boat races at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026.