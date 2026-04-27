U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis, USAG Okinawa command sergeant major, watches Members of the U.S. Army community across Okinawa participated in the annual Naha Haarii, at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:51
|Photo ID:
|9664361
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-QC559-1252
|Resolution:
|5059x3794
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
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