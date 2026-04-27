The Army Black Knights make their way to the start line in the yellow dragon boat during their heat at the Naha Haarii dragon boat races at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:51
|Photo ID:
|9664370
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-QC559-5226
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii [Image 12 of 12], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
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