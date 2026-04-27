The Army Black Knights race in the yellow dragon boat during their heat at the Naha Haarii dragon boat races at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:51
|Photo ID:
|9664368
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-QC559-7523
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii [Image 12 of 12], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
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