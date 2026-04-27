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    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii [Image 3 of 12]

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    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The Army Black Knights race in the yellow dragon boat during their heat at the Naha Haarii dragon boat races at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:51
    Photo ID: 9664362
    VIRIN: 260504-A-QC559-3285
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii [Image 12 of 12], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii
    Army Ladies Dragon Boat Team Celebrates After Race in Naha, Okinawa, Japan

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    U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii

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