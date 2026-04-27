Date Taken: 05.04.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:51 Photo ID: 9664362 VIRIN: 260504-A-QC559-3285 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.98 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

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This work, U.S. Army community members participate in Okinawa’s Naha Haarii [Image 12 of 12], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.