1-12 Cavalry Soldiers Integrate Drones in Live-Fire Exercise

Photo By Pfc. Gabriel Martinez | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, operate a DJI Mavic 3 during a live-fire exercise in Selija, Latvia, April 29, 2026. During the exercise, squads deployed drones to conduct reconnaissance as teams bounded forward to attack different simulated objectives. At the same time, a Titan V3 counter-unmanned aircraft system was used to detect and jam enemy drones, providing aerial support from a distance. The training prepares Soldiers for modern battlefields by integrating new technology and refining strategies to counter diverse scenarios, strengthening warfighting capability and readiness to deter threats along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabriel Martinez) see less | View Image Page

SELIJA, Latvia – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, conducted a live-fire exercise that incorporated drone reconnaissance and application of counter-unmanned aerial systems technology on April 29, 2026. Soldiers trained through simulated combat operations, developing their skills in integrating drones into their infantry tactics, while gaining firsthand experience of how technology can improve reconnaissance, decision-making, and overall battlefield awareness.

“Essentially, you're allowing the drone to isolate objectives and provide security that normally you'd have to send a security squad up to do,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Richard Thomas, a platoon leader assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment. “And so, it's trusting in the drone operator and trusting in your equipment. Sometimes that equipment fails, but that's what we're out here to learn,” he said.

Troops conducted a simulated vehicle infiltration into the training area before transitioning to a movement-to-contact squad attack. During objective rally point operations, squads deployed drones to scout enemy positions and collect intelligence, providing leaders with a clearer understanding of the battlefield which aided decision making during the leader reconnaissance.

From a separate position, a Soldier operating a Titan V3 counter-unmanned aircraft system jammed enemy drones attempting to enter the squad’s airspace, disrupting enemy reconnaissance during contact. The exercise continued with Soldiers establishing support-by-fire positions and suppressing enemy fire, enabling other teams to maneuver and execute an assault on enemy positions.

Training like this helps Soldiers gain awareness and proficiency of the innovative technology on the battlefield and how best to respond to different situations. The end goal of training is to build stronger war-fighting skills and improve overall readiness and unit cohesion.

When asked about changes to the modern battlefield and the use of technology, 1st Lt. Richard Thomas said, “There’s always room to learn. We learned some new things about drone reconnaissance, where to place the drone, and the actions to isolate the objective without having to use extra manpower. It’s important that we, as the infantry and as a military in general, get familiar with what’s going on with our NATO partners. Right now, drones and electronic warfare are a large thing.”