(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-12 Cavalry Soldiers Integrate Drones in Live-Fire Exercise

    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia

    Photo By Pfc. Gabriel Martinez | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, operate a DJI Mavic 3...... read more read more

    LATVIA

    04.28.2026

    Story by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SELIJA, Latvia – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, conducted a live-fire exercise that incorporated drone reconnaissance and application of counter-unmanned aerial systems technology on April 29, 2026. Soldiers trained through simulated combat operations, developing their skills in integrating drones into their infantry tactics, while gaining firsthand experience of how technology can improve reconnaissance, decision-making, and overall battlefield awareness.

    “Essentially, you're allowing the drone to isolate objectives and provide security that normally you'd have to send a security squad up to do,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Richard Thomas, a platoon leader assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment. “And so, it's trusting in the drone operator and trusting in your equipment. Sometimes that equipment fails, but that's what we're out here to learn,” he said.

    Troops conducted a simulated vehicle infiltration into the training area before transitioning to a movement-to-contact squad attack. During objective rally point operations, squads deployed drones to scout enemy positions and collect intelligence, providing leaders with a clearer understanding of the battlefield which aided decision making during the leader reconnaissance.

    From a separate position, a Soldier operating a Titan V3 counter-unmanned aircraft system jammed enemy drones attempting to enter the squad’s airspace, disrupting enemy reconnaissance during contact. The exercise continued with Soldiers establishing support-by-fire positions and suppressing enemy fire, enabling other teams to maneuver and execute an assault on enemy positions.

    Training like this helps Soldiers gain awareness and proficiency of the innovative technology on the battlefield and how best to respond to different situations. The end goal of training is to build stronger war-fighting skills and improve overall readiness and unit cohesion.

    When asked about changes to the modern battlefield and the use of technology, 1st Lt. Richard Thomas said, “There’s always room to learn. We learned some new things about drone reconnaissance, where to place the drone, and the actions to isolate the objective without having to use extra manpower. It’s important that we, as the infantry and as a military in general, get familiar with what’s going on with our NATO partners. Right now, drones and electronic warfare are a large thing.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 07:48
    Story ID: 564221
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-12 Cavalry Soldiers Integrate Drones in Live-Fire Exercise, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia
    U.S. Soldier Operates a Titan V3 C-UAS in Latvia
    U.S. Soldier Operates a Titan V3 C-UAS in Latvia
    U.S. Soldier Operates a Titan V3 C-UAS in Latvia
    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia
    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia
    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia
    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia
    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia
    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia
    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia
    1st Lt. Thomas Richard Operation Atlantic Resolve Platoon Live Fire Interview
    1-12 Cavalry Leads Live-Fire Training, Counters Drone Threats in Latvia Highlight Reel
    B-Roll 1-12 Cavalry Conducts Live-Fire, Counters Drone Threats in Latvia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #100MPAD
    #VCorps
    #StrongerTogether
    #Victory Corps
    #EFDI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version