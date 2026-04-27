U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct a live-fire exercise in Selija, Latvia, April 29, 2026. During the exercise, squads reacted to simulated enemy contact, countered enemy drone threats, and performed combat casualty care. Training missions like this prepare Soldiers for the modern battlefield by integrating new technology and refining tactics to counter complex threats, strengthening war-fighting capability and readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 10:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005007
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-CL916-1003
|PIN:
|260429C
|Filename:
|DOD_111673160
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll 1-12 Cavalry Conducts Live-Fire, Counters Drone Threats in Latvia, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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