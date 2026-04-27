U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, carry a casualty on a litter during a live-fire exercise in Selija, Latvia, April 29, 2026. During the exercise, squads reacted to simulated enemy fire and conducted casualty care under realistic conditions as teams established support-by-fire positions and suppressed enemy fire while other Soldiers conducted reconnaissance and attacked multiple objectives. The training prepares Soldiers for modern battlefields by integrating new technology and refining strategies to counter diverse scenarios, strengthening warfighting capability and readiness to deter threats along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabriel Martinez)