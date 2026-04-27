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    1-12 Cavalry Leads Live-Fire Training, Counters Drone Threats in Latvia Highlight Reel

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    LATVIA

    04.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct a live-fire exercise in Selija, Latvia, April 29, 2026. During the exercise, squads reacted to simulated enemy contact, countered enemy drone threats, and performed combat casualty care. Training missions like this prepare Soldiers for the modern battlefield by integrating new technology and refining tactics to counter complex threats, strengthening war-fighting capability and readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005009
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-CL916-1002
    PIN: 260429B
    Filename: DOD_111673196
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: LV

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    This work, 1-12 Cavalry Leads Live-Fire Training, Counters Drone Threats in Latvia Highlight Reel, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    100th MPAD
    AtlanticResolve
    Victory Corps
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO

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