1-12 Cavalry Leads Live-Fire Training, Counters Drone Threats in Latvia Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment conduct a live-fire exercise in Selija, Latvia, April 29, 2026. During the exercise, squads reacted to simulated enemy contact, countered enemy drone threats, and performed combat casualty care. Training missions like this prepare Soldiers for the modern battlefield by integrating new technology and refining tactics to counter complex threats, strengthening war-fighting capability and readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)