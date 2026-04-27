U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia

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U.S. Army Spc. Parker Gamble, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, operates a DJI Mavic 3 during a live-fire exercise in Selija, Latvia, April 29, 2026. During the exercise, squads deployed drones to conduct reconnaissance as teams bounded forward to attack different simulated objectives. At the same time, a Titan V3 counter-unmanned aircraft system was used to detect and jam enemy drones, providing aerial support from a distance. The training prepares Soldiers for modern battlefields by integrating new technology and refining strategies to counter diverse scenarios, strengthening warfighting capability and readiness to deter threats along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabriel Martinez)