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    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia [Image 4 of 11]

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    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia

    LATVIA

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, prepare to commence a live-fire exercise in Selija, Latvia, April 29, 2026. During the exercise, squads reacted to simulated enemy fire and conducted casualty care under realistic conditions as teams established support-by-fire positions and suppressed enemy fire while other Soldiers conducted reconnaissance and attacked multiple objectives. The training prepares Soldiers for modern battlefields by integrating new technology and refining strategies to counter diverse scenarios, strengthening warfighting capability and readiness to deter threats along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabriel Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 08:29
    Photo ID: 9655799
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-NV643-1003
    Resolution: 8149x5435
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #Latvia
    #100MPAD
    #StrongerTogether
    #VictoryCorps
    #EFDI

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