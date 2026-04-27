1st Lt. Thomas Richard Operation Atlantic Resolve Platoon Live Fire Interview

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Thomas Richard, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, discusses his platoon’s role during a live-fire exercise in Selija, Latvia, April 29, 2026. During the exercise, squads reacted to simulated enemy contact, countered enemy drone threats, and performed combat casualty care. Training missions like this prepare Soldiers for the modern battlefield by integrating new technology and refining tactics to counter complex threats, strengthening war-fighting capability and readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 10:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1005008
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|260429A
|Filename:
|DOD_111673182
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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