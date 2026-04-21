Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

Photo By Airman 1st Class William Neal | U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Spada, 28th Bomber Generation Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a nose art dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. The ceremony and nose art honored the World War II crew of the B-24J Liberator “Apocalypse,” who were shot down over Burma in 1942, linking their historical sacrifice to the modern mission of the 7th Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 7th Bomb Wing unveiled new nose art for a recently regenerated B-1B Lancer, linking the legacy of World War II Airmen with the future of American airpower during a dedication ceremony April 22, 2026.

The aircraft, tail number 86-0115, will serve as the new flagship of the 7th BW. It was christened “Apocalypse II” in honor of the original B-24J Liberator “Apocalypse” and its crew from the 436th Bombardment Squadron, who were lost when their aircraft was shot down over Burma on Dec. 1, 1942.

The original crew included pilot 2nd Lt. John E. McLauchlen Jr., radio operator Tech. Sgt. Harold L. Seifreid and gunner Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone. During a bombing mission targeting the Insein Railroad Yard north of Rangoon, their aircraft was struck by anti-aircraft fire and entered a steep dive. For decades, the men were listed as missing in action. Through recent DNA analysis, McLauchlen was accounted for and interred in July 2024, and Tedone’s remains were identified for burial at Arlington National Cemetery in spring 2025. Seifreid remains memorialized on the Walls of the Missing in the Philippines.

The event served as the latest chapter in an ongoing tribute to the fallen crew, building upon the 2025 dedication of “Apocalypse Hall” by the 436th Training Squadron. Six of Tedone’s relatives were in attendance to witness the nose art reveal. Among them was his nephew, Frank Tedone, whose own service as a former Dyess C-130 maintainer brought his family’s military legacy full circle.

“Today, we celebrate the legacy of the historic 436th Bombardment Squadron and the 7th Bombardment Group, whose guidons have stood the test of time through acts of courage, sacrifice and dedication,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Spada, 28th Bomber Generation Squadron commander. “Their example ignites a fire within every Airman; a call to uphold excellence and to project airpower with precision and honor.”

The dedication also marked the return of the aircraft to operational service. Previously nicknamed “Rage,” tail 86-0115 was one of 17 B-1Bs retired in 2021 and placed in Type 2000 storage at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis- Monthan AFB, Arizona. The Air Force later returned the bomber to service to replace another aircraft undergoing extensive structural repairs, a decision made to preserve the congressionally mandated fleet of 45 B-1Bs. After departing the AMARG, the aircraft underwent depot-level maintenance and upgrades at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, before returning to operational status.

U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 7th BW and installation commander, who previously flew tail 115 during an assignment at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, reflected on the significance of the aircraft’s return.

“This bomber has its own story of resilience,” Spanier said. “Just a few years ago, it sat silent in the boneyard. But when the call came, it was brought back—regenerated to serve again. Its return is a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our Airmen.”

During the ceremony, Spanier also highlighted the role of enlisted maintainers in sustaining the aircraft’s legacy and recognized the dedicated crew chief assigned to the aircraft, emphasizing the responsibility that comes with maintaining a flagship bomber.

“I want to take a moment to recognize Staff Sgt. Sawyer,” Spanier said. “Pilots like me may fly these aircraft, but they belong to their crew chiefs. Staff Sgt. Sawyer, when tail 115 arrives, it becomes your aircraft. Its readiness will be your responsibility. Its legacy will be yours to carry forward.”

The “Apocalypse II” nose art serves as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices of those who came before and the responsibility carried by today’s Airmen.

“This aircraft is now more than a tail number. It carries the weight of history. It embodies the spirit of warriors,” Spanier said. “This aircraft, and the name it now carries, sends a clear message to any adversary: We honor our past. We are masters of our present. And we will always be ready for the future.”