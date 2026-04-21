Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Spada, 28th Bomber Generation Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a nose art dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. The ceremony and nose art honored the World War II crew of the B-24J Liberator “Apocalypse,” who were shot down over Burma in 1942, linking their historical sacrifice to the modern mission of the 7th Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)