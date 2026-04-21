U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing and installation commander, speaks with relatives of Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone during a nose art dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. The newly unveiled “Apocalypse II” nose art will be applied to the regenerated B-1B Lancer aircraft, tail number 86-0115, which will serve as the 7th Bomb Wing flagship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9637002
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-VN117-1192
|Resolution:
|5736x3816
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes
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