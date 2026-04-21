Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

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U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing and installation commander, speaks with relatives of Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone during a nose art dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. The newly unveiled “Apocalypse II” nose art will be applied to the regenerated B-1B Lancer aircraft, tail number 86-0115, which will serve as the 7th Bomb Wing flagship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)