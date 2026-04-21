(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing and installation commander, speaks with relatives of Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone during a nose art dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. The newly unveiled “Apocalypse II” nose art will be applied to the regenerated B-1B Lancer aircraft, tail number 86-0115, which will serve as the 7th Bomb Wing flagship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9637002
    VIRIN: 260422-F-VN117-1192
    Resolution: 5736x3816
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery