Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

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The “Apocalypse II” nose art design is displayed during a dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. The newly designed artwork honors the original crew of the B-24J Liberator “Apocalypse”—pilot 2nd Lt. John E. McLauchlen Jr., radio operator Tech. Sgt. Harold L. Seifreid, and gunner Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone—who were declared missing in action after their aircraft was shot down in 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)