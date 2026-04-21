(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal 

    7th Bomb Wing

    The “Apocalypse II” nose art design is displayed during a dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. The newly designed artwork honors the original crew of the B-24J Liberator “Apocalypse”—pilot 2nd Lt. John E. McLauchlen Jr., radio operator Tech. Sgt. Harold L. Seifreid, and gunner Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone—who were declared missing in action after their aircraft was shot down in 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 20:10
    Photo ID: 9637004
    VIRIN: 260422-F-VN117-1205
    Resolution: 6022x4007
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    Nose Art

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery