Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

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U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing and installation commander, and Staff Sgt. William Sawyer, 28th Bomber Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, unveil the “Apocalypse II” nose art design during a dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. The unveiling marked the formal transfer of the newly regenerated B-1B Lancer to Sawyer, who will be responsible for maintaining the readiness of the wing's new flagship aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)