Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

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Relatives of World War II hero U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone stand alongside the “Apocalypse II” nose art design during a dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. Tedone served as a gunner on the original B-24J Liberator "Apocalypse," which was shot down over Burma on Dec. 1, 1942, during a bombing mission targeting the Insein Railroad Yard. Six of his relatives attended the event, which followed the recovery and identification of the long-missing gunner's remains via DNA analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)