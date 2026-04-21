(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Relatives of World War II hero U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone stand alongside the “Apocalypse II” nose art design during a dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. Tedone served as a gunner on the original B-24J Liberator "Apocalypse," which was shot down over Burma on Dec. 1, 1942, during a bombing mission targeting the Insein Railroad Yard. Six of his relatives attended the event, which followed the recovery and identification of the long-missing gunner's remains via DNA analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 20:14
    Photo ID: 9636993
    VIRIN: 260422-F-VN117-1120
    Resolution: 5437x3884
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes
    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as &quot;Apocalypse II&quot; to honor WWII heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery