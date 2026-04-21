Relatives of World War II hero U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone stand alongside the “Apocalypse II” nose art design during a dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. Tedone served as a gunner on the original B-24J Liberator "Apocalypse," which was shot down over Burma on Dec. 1, 1942, during a bombing mission targeting the Insein Railroad Yard. Six of his relatives attended the event, which followed the recovery and identification of the long-missing gunner's remains via DNA analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9636993
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-VN117-1120
|Resolution:
|5437x3884
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes
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