Regenerated B-1B Lancer dedicated as "Apocalypse II" to honor WWII heroes

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Frank Tedone, nephew of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone, signs the “Apocalypse II” nose art design during a dedication ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2026. Tedone, who shares his fallen uncle's name and previously served at Dyess as a C-130 maintainer, was one of six relatives in attendance to honor the World War II legacy of the 436th Bombardment Squadron and the 7th Bombardment Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)