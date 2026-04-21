Photo By Carrie Castillo | U.S. Army Lt. Col Dan Blankenhorn, Commander of the United Nations Command Security...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Castillo | U.S. Army Lt. Col Dan Blankenhorn, Commander of the United Nations Command Security Battalion, provides a briefing about Observation Point Ouellette to Australian LTGEN Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, and the primary staff of the Chief of Army visitors. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026. see less | View Image Page

UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Australian Lieutenant General (LTGEN) Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of United Nations Command (UNC), hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.



This significant visit coincides with Commonwealth Week, encompassing commemorations for the Imjin and Kapyong battles, as well as Anzac Day ceremonies.



"The 75th anniversary is not just a time for reflections, but a mandate to look forward," said LTGEN Winter.

"This visit demonstrates to our international community that the UNC standing coalition remains a vital force multiplier.



"By bringing our Commonwealth partners together with our Korean hosts, we are identifying tangible ways our combined forces can enhance peace and stability in an increasingly complex operational environment."

The visiting Chiefs of Army received comprehensive briefings on the complexity of the current operational environment, ensuring a deep appreciation for the strategic value of the UNC.



The UNC remains committed to enforcing the 1953 Armistice Agreement, deterring aggression, and providing a unified, multinational response mechanism in steadfast support of the Republic of Korea.