(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

    Photo By Carrie Castillo | U.S. Army Lt. Col Dan Blankenhorn, Commander of the United Nations Command Security...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Story by Maj. Belinda Culley 

    United Nations Command

    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Australian Lieutenant General (LTGEN) Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of United Nations Command (UNC), hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.

    This significant visit coincides with Commonwealth Week, encompassing commemorations for the Imjin and Kapyong battles, as well as Anzac Day ceremonies.

    "The 75th anniversary is not just a time for reflections, but a mandate to look forward," said LTGEN Winter.
    "This visit demonstrates to our international community that the UNC standing coalition remains a vital force multiplier.

    "By bringing our Commonwealth partners together with our Korean hosts, we are identifying tangible ways our combined forces can enhance peace and stability in an increasingly complex operational environment."
    The visiting Chiefs of Army received comprehensive briefings on the complexity of the current operational environment, ensuring a deep appreciation for the strategic value of the UNC.

    The UNC remains committed to enforcing the 1953 Armistice Agreement, deterring aggression, and providing a unified, multinational response mechanism in steadfast support of the Republic of Korea.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 05:08
    Story ID: 563312
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue, by Maj. Belinda Culley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version