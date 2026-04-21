UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

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The Chiefs of Army and their Sergeants Major pose for a photo with the UNC and USFK primary staff outside the headquarters building. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.