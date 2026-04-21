UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Womack, Chief of Staff of U.S. Forces Korea, greets Australian LTGEN Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, and the Chief of Army Staff at the USFK, UNC headquarters to begin their tour and command mission brief. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.